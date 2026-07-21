Legendary vocalist and acclaimed session singer Jim Gilstrap has died of natural causes on July 18, 2026, at the age of 79, his family announced.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Gilstrap’s voice became a defining part of American popular music. He was widely recognized as the co-lead vocalist on the iconic theme song for the television series Good Times and was a featured member of Stevie Wonder’s Wonderlove during one of the singer’s most celebrated eras.

Gilstrap is also remembered for singing the opening lines of Stevie Wonder’s Grammy Award-winning classic “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” from the landmark album Talking Book.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with an impressive list of artists, including Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, The Jacksons, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Gladys Knight, Bill Withers, George Benson, Dolly Parton, Teddy Pendergrass, and Patti LaBelle.

As a solo artist, Gilstrap earned international recognition with his 1975 hit “Swing Your Daddy” and later showcased his artistry on his 1976 album Love Talk.

Remembered for his humility, professionalism, and extraordinary talent, Gilstrap leaves behind his wife, Gloria, along with his children, grandchildren, extended family, fellow musicians, and generations of fans whose lives were touched by his music.