Kid Cudi Says He and Kanye West Are Rebuilding Their Friendship

Looks like Kanye West and Kid Cudi are getting back on good terms. The news comes from Cudi, hitting X in conversation with a fan stating, “Right now were rebuilding our friendship.”

“I hit him a week ago to check in on him, today he hit me to check on me. No work talk,” Cudi added. “Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice. And stream, who knows! One day soon for sure.”

Im sure we will yea. Right now were rebuilding our friendship. I hit him a week ago to check in on him, today he hit me to check on me. No work talk. Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice.



And stream, who knows! One day soon for sure. 😎 https://t.co/by55s951nt — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 19, 2026

In May 2025, Kanye West revealed he wasn’t feeling Kid Cudi testifying in the Diddy trial. Hitting X, Ye wrote: “I wish Cudi hadn’t testified against Puff.”

Adding more to his statement, Ye issued: “We need to not be locked in white systems. Praying for Puff and his family.”

Kanye West calls out Kid Cudi for testifying against Diddy 😭 pic.twitter.com/0TVHPNRsji — Underground Rap Plug (@urpreal) May 26, 2025

Going back further, in a 2022 cover story with Esquire, Cudi said it would take a “miracle” for them to be friends again. Cudi and Ye’s relationship has been on the rocks since Ye called out his former friend for being friends with Pete Davidson. Davidson, who Ye also waged an online war with, is the former boyfriend of Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In the disagreement, Ye removed Cudi’s contributions from his DONDA 2 album.

The beef would reach a new level once Ye pulled out of Rolling Loud. Cudi was booked to replace him, and Ye showed up anyway on a different stage. Fans at the festival would also launch items at Cudi on stage.

Cudi revealed the issues between the two reach back a while, acknowledging Kanye would not lend his talents to his albums. “I’ve been on every one of that man’s albums. He’s only been on two of mine. That should tell you something,” Cudi said. “And don’t think I didn’t ask.”

Cudi would reveal the toll that the bullying by Ye on social media took on him, adding the rapper’s fans would send messages and flood his comments.

“And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That shit pissed me off. That he had the power to fuck with me that week. That he used his power to fuck with me. That pissed me off. You fucking with my mental health now, bro.” – Kid Cudi in Esquire

Cudi said he is eliminating negative energy from his life and made sure to let Ye know who he is not.

“I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me,” Cudi said.

But now, the miracle is happening?