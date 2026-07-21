Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Baby has released the official music video for his summer single, “Dead Fresh.”

Directed by Kid Art, the cinematic visual showcases Lil Baby’s evolving style with luxury looks from some of fashion’s biggest names. Throughout the video, he sports a Victor Victor x Eric Emanuel tennis set paired with Prada shoes, a Jacquemus collared shirt with Bottega Veneta shorts and Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s on the golf course, and front-row outfits featuring Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Balenciaga, and Miu Miu.

The video also blends high fashion with streetwear, incorporating pieces from Diesel, Kenzo, Supreme, and Mattias Gollin.

With “Dead Fresh,” Lil Baby continues to merge music and fashion, further establishing himself as one of hip-hop’s leading style influencers.