Lil Wayne has never been one to chase popular opinion, and his latest comments are a reminder that some of his views on hip hop’s greatest artists have remained unchanged for decades.

Lil Wayne says Drake and Nick did the job of making themselves great. https://t.co/q0LqgzE59p pic.twitter.com/mbXPoZFKao — ZADCOZZY (@zadcozzy) July 21, 2026

During a conversation on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Wayne pulled back the curtain on one of the habits that has helped shape his unmistakable style. Rather than filling his day with other artists’ music, he prefers to keep his ears clear, believing it protects his originality. He compared the approach to an athlete sharpening their instincts by practicing without relying on sight, explaining that limiting outside influence allows his own creativity to stay front and center.

Even with that philosophy, there are a select few artists who have left a permanent mark on him. When asked to name his favorites, Wayne didn’t hesitate. Jay-Z earned the top spot, while Missy Elliott came in right behind him, reaffirming admiration he’s expressed since the early stages of his career.

The choices quickly fueled debate across social media, especially because Wayne’s comments arrived at a time when fans continue to dissect every perceived alliance in hip hop. Some immediately tried to connect his praise for Jay-Z to conversations surrounding Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and the ripple effects of recent industry tensions, including debates sparked by the Super Bowl halftime show. Others questioned what the remarks meant for artists closer to Wayne’s own circle.

Many longtime fans pushed back on those theories, pointing out that there is no mystery here. Wayne has been vocal about his respect for both Jay-Z and Missy Elliott since the early 2000s, long before online narratives became part of every headline. That admiration has survived changing eras, shifting label politics, and competitive rivalries without wavering.

His appreciation for Missy Elliott also highlights the influence of one of hip hop’s most groundbreaking innovators. As a rapper, songwriter, producer, and visionary, Missy helped redefine the possibilities of the genre, making her place on Wayne’s list feel just as intentional as his longtime praise for Jay-Z’s lyricism and catalog.

For an artist whose own influence helped launch the careers of Drake and Nicki Minaj while reshaping an entire generation of rap, Wayne’s opinions naturally carry weight. This time, though, his comments weren’t about reigniting old debates. They were simply another reminder that respect for greatness can outlast every headline, every rivalry, and every social media discussion that follows.