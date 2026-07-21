Motorola is bringing a new festival experience to Lollapalooza 2026 with the debut of the first-ever razr Wheel, a branded Ferris wheel arriving in the heart of Chicago’s Grant Park.

Created in partnership with Live Nation, the attraction will be located at the center of the festival grounds, giving attendees complimentary rides and panoramic views of the Chicago skyline and Lollapalooza from above.

Inspired by the motorola razr’s focus on creativity, self-expression, and connection, the razr Wheel is designed to celebrate memorable moments while encouraging fans to share their experience using the hashtag #MakeItIconic.

The activation also highlights Motorola’s commitment to blending technology with culture by creating interactive experiences beyond its products.

In addition to the attraction, Motorola is giving fans the opportunity to attend Lollapalooza in VIP style through a sweepstakes. Two winners will each receive two one-day VIP festival tickets along with a 2026 motorola razr device.

As hundreds of thousands of music fans gather in Chicago for the annual festival, the razr Wheel is set to become one of Lollapalooza’s signature attractions, offering a new way for attendees to experience the event and the city from above.