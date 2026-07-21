Netflix has unveiled the first-look images from its upcoming sequel to A Different World, introducing a new generation of students at Hillman College.

Maleah Joi Moon stars as Deborah Wayne, the daughter of original series favorites Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert, played by Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy. As Deborah begins her freshman year, she is joined by a diverse group of classmates navigating college life.

The ensemble includes Alijah Kai as Rashida Duvall, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille Johnson, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir Rodale, Kennedi Reece as Hazel Henry, and Chibuikem Uche as Kojo Achebe.

According to the official synopsis, the series follows a new generation of Hillman students whose backgrounds and experiences reflect the breadth of Black life on campus as they pursue their dreams and discover their identities.