In a long-overdue move for fairness and respect in sports media, new broadcasting guidelines have officially been introduced to eliminate camera angles, lingering close-ups, and provocative slow-motion replays that objectify and sexualize female athletes.

The updated standards instruct television directors, camera operators, and production crews to keep the visual focus strictly on athletic performance, strategy, and skill—rather than gratuitous body shots.

Reframing the Lens on Women’s Sports

For years, female competitors across sports like beach volleyball, gymnastics, track and field, and tennis have voiced frustration over invasive broadcasting practices. While male athletes are typically filmed emphasizing strength, speed, and competitive intensity, female athletes have frequently been subjected to low-angle shots, tight crops on uniforms, and suggestive replay zooms that detract from their world-class talent.

It's never suggested that women should dress more modestly but that would also very easily solve this problem. pic.twitter.com/0M0dWs9Xrt — Ryan (@RCAM_Media) July 14, 2026

Under the newly issued directives, network production teams are explicitly urged to avoid specific angles during live coverage and slow-motion replays. The goal is to ensure equal, dignified portrayal across all sporting disciplines, aligning camera coverage of women’s sports with the same professional standards applied to men’s competitions.

Industry Leaders Push for Respectful Coverage

The initiative reflects a growing broader push by sports governing bodies, international federations, and major networks to modernize broadcast standards as women’s athletics experience unprecedented global popularity and record-breaking viewership.

Media production leads are being advised to implement stricter real-time monitoring in control rooms to catch and edit out inappropriate angles before they hit broadcast feeds.

Why not give female athletes proper shorts instead? This is a genuine question. If male athletes can wear shorts, I don't see why female ones can't wear it either — The Doctor (@Doctorthe113) July 14, 2026

A Win for the Next Generation

As women’s sports continue to capture mainstream culture, setting firm boundaries around broadcast ethics protects the integrity of the game and ensures young fans can watch their favorite role models celebrated purely for their athleticism and dedication.

By shifting the lens back where it belongs—on the court, the track, and the pitch—the industry is taking a crucial step toward ensuring female athletes receive the respect, dignity, and coverage they have always deserved.