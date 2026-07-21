Rap superstar Nicki Minaj is taking swift legal action to clear her name, asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit that claims she owes hundreds of thousands of dollars over a canceled concert performance.

The legal dispute centers on allegations that the “Super Freaky Girl” hitmaker abruptly backed out of an event appearance, leaving promoters in the hole for an alleged $275,000 in advanced fees and breach-of-contract damages. However, Minaj’s legal team is pushing back aggressively, asserting that the hip-hop icon holds zero liability in the matter and demanding an immediate dismissal.

Defense Claims No Direct Liability

In court documents filed by her attorneys, Minaj’s defense argues that the lawsuit is fundamentally flawed. According to her legal representation, the artist herself was never party to a direct, binding contract with the event organizers in question.

Instead, her team contends that any business negotiations or booking discussions were handled exclusively through third-party talent agencies and corporate entities—meaning Minaj cannot be held individually liable for any financial disputes or broken agreements that occurred down the line.

“The plaintiff is attempting to hold Ms. Minaj personally responsible for agreements she never personally entered into, signed, or breached,” her defense team noted in the filing, characterizing the suit as an unfair attempt to target a high-profile celebrity for deep pockets.

The Root of the Controversy

The lawsuit, originally brought forward by event promoters, claims that Minaj was paid a substantial upfront deposit to headline a high-profile concert event. Promoters allege that after receiving the funds, Minaj failed to perform as scheduled, resulting in massive financial losses, venue cancellation fees, and reputational damage.

Minaj’s team counters that if any funds were misappropriated or failed to reach the organizers, those claims belong strictly between the promoters and the booking intermediaries involved, rather than the global star herself.

What’s Next?

This latest filing sets up a high-stakes courtroom battle over celebrity booking practices and corporate liability. As the judge weighs Minaj’s motion to dismiss, her legal team remains confident that the claims against her personally will be dropped entirely. Representatives for the event promoters have yet to issue a public response regarding the dismissal motion.