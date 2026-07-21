Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced a turbulent Senate hearing as the Trump administration pressed Congress to approve another $87 billion in emergency funding, with most of the money tied to the United States’ widening war with Iran.

🚨 JUST NOW: Within literal SECONDS of Secretary Hegseth beginning his testimony on Capitol Hill, FOUR rabid leftists have INTERRUPTED the Secretary in rapid succession



Including at least one woman screaming in broken English



Highly organized leftist chaos, of course. pic.twitter.com/He7u5v4pKd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2026

The conflict has now entered its fifth month, bringing mounting financial and human costs along with it. Administration officials say the new package is needed to sustain military operations and replace weapons already used across the region. Previous spending tied to the war has reportedly surpassed $100 billion, while three American service members have been killed.

BREAKING: Pete Hegseth just asked Congress for $1.5 TRILLION for the Department of War (a 50% increase in our military budget.)



He then blames Joe Biden for the Department needing the extra $500 BILLION.



Note that we are almost $40 TRILLION in debt. pic.twitter.com/nM7lp1s2ti — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 21, 2026

Inside the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Hegseth’s testimony was repeatedly interrupted by anti-war protesters who condemned the military campaign and challenged its legality. Demonstrators also connected the administration’s actions in Iran to continued strikes affecting Palestinians, turning what was expected to be a budget hearing into a public confrontation over the broader direction of U.S. foreign policy.

Committee Chair Susan Collins repeatedly called for protesters to be removed as disruptions continued, attempting to bring the hearing back to order while Hegseth defended the administration’s request.

The $87 billion proposal arrives alongside plans for a Pentagon budget that could reach $1.5 trillion, a figure that has intensified questions from lawmakers across party lines. Some critics have raised concerns about adding new military spending while the national debt continues to climb. Others have questioned why billions remain available for overseas warfare while domestic programs, infrastructure, health care, housing, and public services continue to face funding battles at home.

Hegseth’s argument centers on military readiness. The administration says weapons stockpiles must be replenished and U.S. forces need reliable funding as the war continues. That position places Congress in a familiar bind, with lawmakers being asked to authorize massive emergency spending after military operations are already underway and costs are accumulating.

The protest inside the hearing room reflected a much larger debate unfolding outside Washington. Five months into the conflict, Americans are still being asked to accept an open-ended military commitment without a clear public timeline for how it ends, what victory looks like, or how much more it will ultimately cost.

The hearing may have been scheduled to discuss dollars and weapons, but the interruptions exposed the deeper question hanging over the administration’s request: how far the United States intends to go, and how long taxpayers will be expected to fund it.