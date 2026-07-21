Red Bull Setlist Debuts in Chicago With Lil Yachty and Lyrical Lemonade

Red Bull Setlist is making its U.S. debut in Chicago on Saturday, October 24, at Radius Chicago, introducing an interactive concert experience where fans help shape the show before and during the performance. Headlined by Lil Yachty and supported by Chicago-based multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade, the event will transform a traditional live performance into a fan-powered experience.

Beginning August 1, a Red Bull Setlist mobile recording studio will travel throughout Chicago, giving local artists the opportunity to record freestyle verses over one of three locally produced instrumentals. One artist will earn the chance to open for Lil Yachty at the event, while fans can vote online and at tour stops to help determine the concert’s final setlist.

Audience members will also vote on song selections, performance styles, and surprise moments throughout the night, making every show unique. Lil Yachty said the concept gives fans more control while creating new opportunities for creativity on stage.

Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett called the collaboration “an actual dream,” highlighting the importance of artist discovery. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, July 24.