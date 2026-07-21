The Half of Generational Wealth Nobody Posts About

Own the thing. Take the equity. Keep the rights. That advice has traveled further than any literacy campaign a bank ever paid for, and it is correct.

It is also half a plan. Every ownership story that worked sits on a stack that folded quietly, and nobody posts those. High variance needs a floor underneath it.

The floor is dull. Five hundred a month into a fund holding the five hundred largest US companies, left alone for thirty years at the market’s long-run average, lands near six hundred thousand dollars. You put in a hundred and eighty. Time does the rest. When comparing the best S&P 500 ETFs, the fee is close to the only difference that matters.

It is not the only option. Anyone starting now should see what the best ETFs to buy now look like across bonds and dividends too.

One route makes people rich. The other keeps them solvent when it does not.