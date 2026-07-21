Trump Cropped Out Spain Celebratory World Cup Pictures

Trump wanted to be all up in the video like Puff in ’97. And Spain showed him how to fix that. In case you missed it, Trump handed out the medals to Spain for winning the World Cup and then wouldn’t step out of their frame. So what did they do? Cropped him out when they shared the pictures online.

Australian broadcaster on hot mic after Trump crashes Spain’s World Cup trophy presentation: “They’re gonna edit him out of that” pic.twitter.com/s2vIIw3cgE — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 19, 2026

Trump just refusing to leave when they’re lifting the trophy.



Infantino desperately trying to get him to move.



Circus. pic.twitter.com/JABUGKUWXm — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) July 19, 2026

Trump was booed as he handed out the medals at MetLife Stadium. All this comes after he tried some shady tactics to get Team USA players on the field, while also having shady ties to FIFA in general.

But his presence was nothing a little crop couldn’t fix. Check it out below.