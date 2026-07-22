The energy inside Jazz at Lincoln Center was palpable on Tuesday night, July 21, as STARZ hosted a star-studded, red carpet premiere for its highly anticipated new original series, “Fightland.”

Executive produced by media mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film & Television, the series marks a major corporate milestone as STARZ’s first wholly owned original property. Set in the gritty, high-stakes world of British boxing and international crime, the series follows disgraced, formerly incarcerated heavyweight champion Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles) as he returns to London seeking vengeance against the powerful crime family he believes betrayed him.

The night brought together top network executives, the show’s ensemble cast, and a heavy-hitting roster of sports, music, and entertainment royalty.

Executive Remarks and a Historical First for STARZ

Before the screening kicked off inside the Rose Theatre, STARZ President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby and Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson took the stage to welcome guests and outline the strategic significance of the show.

Busby highlighted the groundbreaking moment for the network’s evolving business model:

“‘Fightland’ is our first wholly owned series, a business achievement that underscores our commitment to building long-term brand value, expanding our creative footprint, and delivering even more premium, franchise-driven IP to our audiences,” said Busby. “When we set out to build our first owned series, we knew we needed a story that spoke directly to our audience, but in a fresh way. So we turned to our long-term creative partner, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, and we asked him to bring us something with emotional stakes, cultural edge, and a completely new world to step into. He delivered exactly that.”

Taking the microphone to roaring applause, Jackson shared his enthusiasm for the project’s complex characters and gripping narrative:

“I think when you get the chance to see these characters portrayed in this show, that you’re gonna become extremely passionate about it. You’re gonna find somebody to love. You’re gonna find somebody to hate. But you have a really good time,” Jackson told the packed theater. “I’m excited about this show.”

High-Octane Performances Bring the House Down

The premiere episode had the audience on the edge of their seats, delivering relentless twists, high-octane action, and emotional depth that culminated in a standing ovation. But the excitement didn’t stop when the credits rolled.

Transforming the premier venue into a concert hall, 50 Cent hit the Rose Theatre stage for a surprise live performance of his iconic hits alongside the official “Fightland” theme song. The hip-hop mogul brought out guest stars A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Rich The Kid, and Sleepy Hallow to perform alongside him, bringing the entire crowd to their feet.

The celebration later migrated to an exclusive after-party at PH Live, where guests were treated to an encore performance featuring 50 Cent, Uncle Murda, Tony Yayo, and Sleepy Hallow.

A Star-Studded Red Carpet

The premiere drew an elite crowd from across the STARZ universe, professional sports, and the music industry.

Cast & Creators

Executive Producer: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Co-Creator & Executive Producer: Marlon Smith

Marlon Smith Director: Sebastian Thiel

Sebastian Thiel Series Stars: Howard Charles, Nicholas Pinnock, Deborah Ayorinde, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Charles Babalola, Tyler Conti, Tahirah Sharif, and Richard Pepple

STARZ Leadership

Jeffrey Hirsch (President and CEO, STARZ)

(President and CEO, STARZ) Alison Hoffman (President, STARZ Networks)

(President, STARZ Networks) Kathryn Busby (President of Original Programming, STARZ)

VIP & Guest Appearances

STARZ & Power Universe Alumni: Erika Woods, Wendell Pierce, and London Brown (Power Book III: Raising Kanan); La La Anthony (Power); Naturi Naughton-Lewis (The Nowhere Man) alongside her husband and executive producer, Two Lewis.

Erika Woods, Wendell Pierce, and London Brown (Power Book III: Raising Kanan); La La Anthony (Power); Naturi Naughton-Lewis (The Nowhere Man) alongside her husband and executive producer, Two Lewis. Special Guests: A$AP Rocky, Sherri Shepherd, Tristan Mack Wilds, DJ Envy, Cleotrapa, Lilly Hartley, Corelle Rouse, Petiri Reed, and professional athletes including New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter and Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Ellis.

Premiere Date

“Fightland“ officially premieres on STARZ, On Demand, and the STARZ App on Friday, July 31, 2026, with new episodes streaming weekly.

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

