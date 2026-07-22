Deleted Miami Heat Livestream Fuels LeBron James Signing Rumors

LeBron James speculation intensified after fans discovered the Miami Heat had posted a scheduled YouTube livestream titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference” for July 27. The livestream was quickly deleted, fueling rumors about the NBA star’s future.

Fans discover the Miami Heat posted a scheduled live stream titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference” slated for July 27th on YouTube.



It was quickly deleted…



Miami has since responded saying it was a mistake from their social media team — in preparation for a… pic.twitter.com/uck520KIv7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 22, 2026

According to reports, the Heat later responded by saying the listing was posted in error by their social media team while preparing for the possibility of a LeBron James signing.

Adding to the uncertainty, LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, said there is no timetable for the four-time NBA champion’s free agency decision. Speaking on the Game Over Podcast, Paul emphasized that James will not rush the process.

“We’re not going to be rushed,” Paul said. “He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. I don’t know when his choice is going to be made. It could be 48 seconds from now. It could be 48 minutes. I don’t know.”

For now, LeBron’s next move remains unknown as speculation continues around his free agency.