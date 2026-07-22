Global hip-hop star Cardi B is speaking out against what she describes as dangerous and escalating levels of media surveillance, claiming that the unrelenting spotlight on her personal life has officially crossed the line into harassment.

Taking to social media in a candid, high-energy rant, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper vented her frustration over photographers, fans, and bloggers tracking her every move, comparing her current level of public scrutiny to the notorious media frenzy surrounding the late Princess Diana.

“It’s Getting Out of Hand”

Known for her unfiltered transparency with fans, Cardi B explained that the pressure has shifted from standard celebrity paparazzi coverage to invasive, high-risk tracking.

“It’s really getting out of hand,” Cardi shared during her live session. “I’m being followed everywhere I go. People are pulling up on me, following my cars, sitting outside places I’m at… It’s literally on some Princess Diana sh*t at this point, and it’s not cool.”

The Grammy-winning artist emphasized that while she understands media attention comes with global stardom, the aggressive tactics used by photographers—such as tailing her vehicles at high speeds and lingering outside private residences—pose genuine safety risks for her and her children.

The Pressure of Constant Public Scrutiny

The outburst comes amidst heightened public interest in the rapper’s personal life, music rollouts, and family affairs. Cardi noted that the non-stop tracking makes basic daily routines and private moments almost impossible to enjoy without fear of escalation.

The reference to Princess Diana—whose tragic 1997 death in Paris occurred during a high-speed chase involving paparazzi—highlights a growing concern among modern megastars regarding the boundaries between public life and physical safety.

Calls for Boundaries

Cardi B isn’t the first high-profile figure in recent years to call out aggressive media tactics, joining a long list of artists advocating for stricter privacy laws and better physical boundaries between public figures and rogue photographers.

Ending her message on a firm note, the rapper appealed directly to photographers and online stalkers to back off, reinforcing that no level of fame justifies putting anyone’s safety or peace of mind in jeopardy.

Cardi B photo– Christopher Polk/@polkimaging

