The ongoing legal dispute between Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and influencer Ayesha Howard has reached a new ruling, with a judge officially ordering the NBA guard to pay monthly child support for their 1-year-old daughter, Aubri.

According to court filings obtained regarding the case, Edwards has been instructed to pay $3,000 per month in child support to Howard, who maintains sole physical and legal custody of the toddler following a protracted court battle over paternity and jurisdiction.

A Lengthy Legal Battle Reaches a Milestone

The child support order comes after nearly two years of high-profile court back-and-forth between the 24-year-old basketball phenom and the 38-year-old social media personality.

Howard originally named Edwards in a September 2024 petition filed in Los Angeles shortly before giving birth to Aubri in October 2024. Edwards subsequently filed a paternity suit requesting a neutral DNA test, which confirmed his paternity in December 2024. By spring 2025, Edwards agreed to grant Howard sole physical and legal custody, with court records indicating he did not seek visitation rights and described the proceedings as strictly financial in nature.

Jurisdictional Disputes and High-Stakes Friction

The case was further complicated by jurisdictional filings, as Edwards sought to handle proceedings in Georgia while Howard pressed for child support and legal resolution through the California court system.

Over the past year, the legal proceedings grew increasingly tense in public filings:

Financial and Apology Demands: Howard previously sought financial compensation for alleged reputational and financial damages endured during the litigation, alongside requests for public retractions regarding statements made during their dispute.

Howard previously sought financial compensation for alleged reputational and financial damages endured during the litigation, alongside requests for public retractions regarding statements made during their dispute. Social Media Friction: Edwards’ legal counsel previously filed motions accusing Howard of using the court proceedings for online engagement, a charge Howard vehemently denied—calling the accusations hypocritical and emphasizing that her public declarations were made solely to correct false internet rumors.

Moving Forward

While $3,000 per month has been set as the child support standard in the latest ruling, legal representatives for both parties have continued navigating remaining administrative items tied to the final custody decree.

Neither Edwards nor Howard has issued a public statement directly addressing the latest court order.