DC Studios is steering one of Batman’s most iconic villains into entirely new territory with Clayface, an R-rated psychological horror film that looks more interested in dread than superheroes.

Meet the new face of Gotham. #ClayfaceMovie only in theaters October 23. pic.twitter.com/YyWTjF6Ytz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 22, 2026

The newly released trailer introduces Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, a rising Gotham actor whose life is shattered after a brutal attack leaves him disfigured. Desperate to reclaim both his career and identity, Hagen turns to an experimental serum developed by a scientist portrayed by Naomi Ackie. Instead of healing him, the treatment unleashes a grotesque transformation that slowly erases the line between man and monster.

Directed by James Watkins and written by horror heavyweight Mike Flanagan, Clayface embraces body horror in a way rarely seen in comic book adaptations. Producers Peter Safran and Matt Reeves have described the film as drawing inspiration from the unsettling work of David Cronenberg, favoring psychological terror and practical horror over traditional superhero spectacle. Early reactions from test screenings have reportedly been encouraging, adding to anticipation ahead of the film’s October 23 theatrical release.

New look at ‘CLAYFACE’.



In theaters on October 23. pic.twitter.com/3itDSRTOwJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2026

Rather than serving as another Batman adventure, Clayface stands on its own as a street-level tragedy set within James Gunn’s evolving DC Universe. The film also functions as a prequel to the Creature Commandos animated series, with Harries portraying the same Matt Hagen who exists in established DCU continuity. Max Minghella joins the cast as a detective attempting to make sense of the increasingly disturbing events unfolding across Gotham.

The character’s long comic book history gives filmmakers plenty to draw from. Since debuting in 1940, eight different characters have carried the Clayface mantle, each bringing a unique twist to one of DC’s most unsettling villains.

The original, Basil Karlo, was a washed-up horror actor who descended into madness after discovering one of his classic films was being remade without him. Later stories transformed him into a genuine shape-shifter through experimental procedures. Matt Hagen, introduced in the Silver Age, became the version most fans recognize, a tragic figure whose mutation into a living mass of clay inspired the beloved interpretation seen in Batman: The Animated Series. Other incarnations, including scientist Preston Payne and detective Ethan Bennett from The Batman animated series, expanded the mythology by exploring the devastating personal cost of becoming Clayface.

Across every version, the powers remain as terrifying as they are fascinating. Clayface can reshape his body into living clay, flawlessly imitate virtually anyone, morph his limbs into deadly weapons, and withstand attacks that would destroy almost any other villain.

The trailer makes it clear that this adaptation is less concerned with comic book spectacle than the horror of losing one’s identity. Instead of asking what it means to become a supervillain, Clayface asks a more unsettling question: what happens when you can no longer recognize the person staring back at you?