DJ Khaled has revealed that he is pushing back the release of his upcoming album, Aalam of God, after being inspired by JAY-Z’s recent performances at The Roots Picnic and his run of shows at Yankee Stadium.

Speaking about the decision, Khaled said he didn’t want to rush the project, explaining that each new creative opportunity has allowed the album to evolve.

“This next album, ‘Aalam of God,’ it’s like, why am I gonna rush?” Khaled said. “Every time I make some new music, I get another opportunity to make something even bigger. Like, I just left the JAY-Z shows. The Roots Picnic the other day, the JAY-Z shows. I got inspired even more… So, the album’s getting bigger.”

Khaled’s comments suggest fans can expect an expanded vision for the highly anticipated project.