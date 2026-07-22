GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Doja Cat has announced that GRAMMY-nominated rapper and singer Latto will join her as the special guest for the North American leg of the Tour Ma Vie World Tour this fall.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 31-city run begins October 1 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and includes stops in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Miami, and other major cities before wrapping December 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The North American dates follow Doja Cat’s international performances across Asia, Latin America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Latto joins the tour after her successful Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour, which traveled across North America, Europe, and the UK in 2024. Earlier this month, she also performed at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

In May, Latto released her fourth studio album, Big Mama, which includes the Doja Cat collaboration “Okayyy.”

Tickets for all North American dates are available now at dojacat.com/tour. Fans can also purchase VIP packages featuring premium tickets, access to the pre-show CLUB VIE VIP Lounge, exclusive merchandise, and more.

DOJA CAT – TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2026 DATES:

Thu Oct 01 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Sat Oct 03 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sun Oct 04 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Tue Oct 06 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Thu Oct 08 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sat Oct 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center

Tue Oct 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Thu Oct 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Mon Oct 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Tue Oct 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Thu Oct 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Tue Oct 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Thu Oct 29 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

Sat Oct 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tue Nov 03 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Wed Nov 04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 06 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

Sat Nov 07 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Wed Nov 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

Sat Nov 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue Nov 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Fri Nov 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sat Nov 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Mon Nov 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Wed Nov 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Fri Nov 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sun Nov 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Tue Dec 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden