GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Doja Cat has announced that GRAMMY-nominated rapper and singer Latto will join her as the special guest for the North American leg of the Tour Ma Vie World Tour this fall.
Promoted by Live Nation, the 31-city run begins October 1 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and includes stops in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Miami, and other major cities before wrapping December 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The North American dates follow Doja Cat’s international performances across Asia, Latin America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Latto joins the tour after her successful Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour, which traveled across North America, Europe, and the UK in 2024. Earlier this month, she also performed at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.
In May, Latto released her fourth studio album, Big Mama, which includes the Doja Cat collaboration “Okayyy.”
Tickets for all North American dates are available now at dojacat.com/tour. Fans can also purchase VIP packages featuring premium tickets, access to the pre-show CLUB VIE VIP Lounge, exclusive merchandise, and more.
DOJA CAT – TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2026 DATES:
Thu Oct 01 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Sat Oct 03 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Sun Oct 04 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Tue Oct 06 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Thu Oct 08 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sat Oct 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
Tue Oct 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Thu Oct 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Mon Oct 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Tue Oct 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Thu Oct 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Tue Oct 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Thu Oct 29 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center
Sat Oct 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Tue Nov 03 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Wed Nov 04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 06 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
Sat Nov 07 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Wed Nov 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Fri Nov 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
Sat Nov 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Tue Nov 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Fri Nov 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sat Nov 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Mon Nov 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Wed Nov 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Fri Nov 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Sun Nov 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Tue Dec 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden