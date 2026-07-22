Drake turned his latest NOCTA gathering into a full-circle R&B moment when Jagged Edge took the stage and ran through the records that helped shape an era.

The Atlanta quartet performed during the exclusive three-day NOCTA Manor retreat held in the New York and New Jersey area following the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. As Brandon Casey, Brian Casey, Kyle Norman, and Richard Wingo delivered their signature harmonies, Drake stood in the crowd singing along word for word and celebrating the group’s ability to still command a live audience.

X User and frequent Drake supporter Cousin Tino @tinoisfunny posted some dope clips from the moment.

🚨👀 Drake Gives Jagged Edge Their Flowers After Nocta Manor Performance



Drake showed love to Jagged Edge after their performance at the Nocta Manor party, praising the legendary R&B group for still sounding “A1” on stage. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h9rKDZAwSr — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) July 22, 2026

Drake praised Jagged Edge for sounding “incredible live,” giving the veteran group its flowers in front of a carefully selected crowd of athletes, artists, designers, and longtime collaborators.

The performance became one of the defining moments of a private getaway built around luxury, culture, and the expanding identity of Drake’s Nike NOCTA brand. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Sexyy Red were among the guests invited to the retreat, where attendees received exclusive themed merchandise and early access to unreleased Nike products.

🚨More Footage From Jagged Edge’s Performance At Drakes Nike Nocta Party🦉 https://t.co/J22RMtvzAe pic.twitter.com/1R28v6VzWX — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) July 22, 2026

Jagged Edge brought more than nostalgia to the room. Since forming in Atlanta in 1995, the group has built a catalog filled with R&B staples, including “Where the Party At” and “Let’s Get Married.” Their appearance also fit naturally into Drake’s own artistic history.

Classic R&B has always been embedded in Drake’s musical foundation. He has regularly acknowledged the artists who helped define the genre, including his cover of 112’s “Cupid,” which he called one of his favorite songs. His music has also drawn directly from the work of Jodeci, Aaliyah, and SWV through samples, interpolations, melodies, and production choices.

That influence became especially clear on his 2011 album Take Care. The project paired atmospheric production with vulnerable writing and slow-jam sensibilities, creating a blueprint that pushed hip-hop and contemporary R&B closer together. Drake’s approach favored conversational melodies and intimate lines that listeners could immediately repeat, giving his music the accessibility of pop and the emotional weight of traditional R&B.

Even the title “Classic” from his Habibti project reflected his continued interest in the sound and feeling of 1990s and early 2000s records.

At NOCTA Manor, that appreciation came to life without needing a sample or interpolation. Drake simply watched Jagged Edge perform, sang every lyric, and reminded the room that the music still hits just as hard when the original voices deliver it.