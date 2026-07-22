Drake knows how to get people talking without saying a word, and his latest appearance at NOCTA Manor proved it again. Fresh off attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium, the Toronto superstar headed to New Jersey’s Natirar estate for an invite-only gathering that mixed fashion, sports, music, and exclusivity into one carefully curated night.

Ngl it was an intimate affair but looked super lit.

The private Nike-backed experience welcomed a handpicked guest list that included Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, and R&B legends Jagged Edge, who performed for attendees during the celebration.

Drake appeared to mock A$AP Rocky’s facial scar while vibing to “Burning Bridges” last night, pointing to his face as the line “Look in the mirror, see where talkin’ get you” played pic.twitter.com/QNv4QkuUzZ — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 22, 2026

The retreat was designed to showcase the growing NOCTA universe through custom merchandise, unreleased Nike products, and an atmosphere built around Drake’s closest collaborators and influential figures across entertainment. It also marked the return of NOCTA Manor following last year’s debut in Windsor, England, continuing what is quickly becoming one of the brand’s signature annual events.

Yet the biggest conversation to emerge from the evening had little to do with sneakers or celebrity sightings.

A video circulating from July 21 captured Drake making a deliberate gesture toward his face as the lyric, “Look in the mirror, see where talkin’ get you,” played in the background. The moment immediately fueled speculation that he was taking another shot at A$AP Rocky, with many viewers connecting the motion to Rocky’s facial scar and the lyrical jabs that have surfaced throughout Drake’s Iceman era.

For fans who have followed the history between the two rappers, the gesture landed as another chapter in a rivalry that has simmered for years. Once viewed as artists moving within the same creative circles, their relationship reportedly deteriorated after Rocky became involved with one of Drake’s former partners around 2020. Since then, accusations and subliminal shots have flowed in both directions, including Rocky’s claims on records like “Stole Ya Flow” that Drake borrowed both his style and his romantic life.

That history is why such a brief moment carried so much weight online. Drake never addressed Rocky directly, but he didn’t have to. His audience has become skilled at decoding even the smallest visual cues, and this latest one immediately divided social media.

Some praised the move as classic Drake, arguing that he continues to control the conversation through calculated, understated trolling. Others saw it differently, suggesting the continued references show he still hasn’t moved past the feud.

Whether it was intentional or simply another moment fans amplified, the reaction underscored something Drake has mastered throughout his career. Even at an event built around fashion, culture, and collaboration, it took a split-second gesture to dominate headlines and remind everyone that in hip-hop, the smallest move can become the loudest statement.