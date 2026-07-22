D’USSÉ Cognac and acclaimed DJ and producer Chase B celebrated their partnership during Fanatics Fest at New York City’s Javits Center. The weekend festivities also marked the unveiling of Chase B’s new Chase B x MLB Maximal 2.0 collaboration with Lids.

Fans and invited guests were also treated to the return of JAY-Z’s iconic 40/40 Club, reimagined as an exclusive lounge experience inside the festival. JAY-Z joined Chase B, NBA player Jose Alvarado, Jordyn Woods, and other notable guests for the invite-only event. Attendees enjoyed signature D’USSÉ cocktails, including the CODE30, created in honor of JAY-Z 30, and the D’USSÉ Espresso Martini, alongside dishes inspired by the original 40/40 Club menu, blending sports, music, fashion, and culture throughout the weekend.

