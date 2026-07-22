The investigation into the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells has entered another critical phase after an independent autopsy commissioned by his family stopped short of identifying how the promising college football player died, leaving key questions unanswered as public scrutiny continues to intensify.

Ben Crump has released the second autopsy for Nolan Wells:



This independent autopsy of Nolan Wells finds the cause and manner of death are both “undetermined — pending investigation” pic.twitter.com/SMsB9sFkUu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 22, 2026

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump released preliminary findings from forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell’s examination, performed on July 10. According to the report, both the cause and manner of Wells’ death remain undetermined, largely because of the advanced decomposition of his body. While the examination found no skull fractures or other obvious bone injuries, Dr. Mitchell documented a significant area of red discoloration in the soft tissue on the back of Wells’ head, a finding he indicated deserves additional investigation.

@AttorneyCrump we didn't say Nolan was fully clothed when found. He was wearing only swim trunks. Please don't misrepresent our words. pic.twitter.com/3NGjuKe4yD — United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) July 22, 2026

The report also highlights an important limitation. During the original state autopsy, Nolan’s internal neck structures, including the trachea, were removed and retained for standard forensic testing. As a result, the independent examiner stated he was unable to completely assess those structures or definitively rule out neck compression or other forms of non-accidental trauma.

Judge Mathis says he believes Nolan Wells was killed.



(🎥: The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/yMsdvk2T9V — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 21, 2026

Those findings arrive as investigators continue piecing together the events surrounding Wells’ disappearance over the Fourth of July weekend. The 18-year-old vanished while visiting Mississippi’s Horn Island during a boating trip with three white high school friends. His body was discovered face down in shallow water two days later after an extensive search.

Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have said the investigation remains active and have not officially concluded that Wells drowned. Detectives continue reviewing physical evidence, witness statements, digital records, and forensic testing as they work toward determining exactly what happened.

For Wells’ family, however, the unanswered questions have only fueled growing concern. They have repeatedly pointed to inconsistencies in witness timelines, missing cellphone data, and deleted phone messages while questioning whether an elite athlete and experienced swimmer could have accidentally died under the reported circumstances.

Those concerns have transformed the case into a national story, drawing widespread attention from civil rights advocates and members of the public calling for a complete accounting of the events leading up to Wells’ death.

Crump has continued urging investigators to pursue every available lead while maintaining full transparency with the family and the public. Meanwhile, rewards exceeding $100,000 have been offered for information that could help investigators establish a clearer timeline and provide additional evidence.

With the independent autopsy raising fresh forensic questions rather than delivering definitive answers, the focus now shifts back to investigators. Until additional medical testing, digital evidence, and witness accounts are fully analyzed, the circumstances surrounding Nolan Wells’ death remain unresolved, leaving a grieving family still searching for clarity.