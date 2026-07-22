Judge Denies Pooh Shiesty’s $700K Private Security Bond Proposal in Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty will remain behind bars after a federal judge rejected an unprecedented proposal that would have placed the Memphis rapper under around-the-clock private security while he awaited trial.

During a detention hearing in Dallas, attorneys for the rapper, born Lontrell Williams, offered to spend as much as $700,000 on a private security detail to monitor him 24 hours a day if he were released on bond. According to Texas Public Radio, a representative from the Houston-based security firm testified that the level of supervision would rival the protection typically provided to a state attorney general.

The proposal, however, failed to persuade Senior U.S. District Judge David Godbey, who denied Williams’ bond request for the second time.

In his ruling, Judge Godbey stated there was “no condition or combination of conditions” that could reasonably ensure public safety, ultimately determining that Williams posed a danger to the community.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of kidnapping and attempting to extort fellow rapper Gucci Mane (Radric Davis) during an alleged confrontation at a Dallas recording studio in January. Prosecutors claim Williams, while armed with a Draco-style pistol, attempted to force Gucci Mane to release him from his contract with The New 1017 Records. Investigators have also cited surveillance video that they say captured portions of the alleged incident.

Federal prosecutors further argued that Williams should remain detained because the alleged offenses occurred while he was serving supervised release following his 2022 federal firearms conspiracy conviction.

According to court filings, authorities also allege that a former federal supervision officer improperly generated unauthorized travel passes that allowed Williams to leave home confinement for trips that had not been approved—including the day prosecutors say the alleged kidnapping took place. That employee was later terminated, according to court records.

For now, Pooh Shiesty remains in federal custody as he prepares to fight the charges. His trial is currently scheduled to begin in February 2027.