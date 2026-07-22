Kai Cenat's Streamer University Ends Record Second Year, Expands to Europe

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University concluded its second year after five days of nonstop streaming at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, from July 15–19. The creator bootcamp generated more than 53 million hours watched—equivalent to 6,050 years of content consumed—and recorded a 120% increase in viewership compared to its inaugural 2025 event.

More than one million applicants competed for 120 spots, with participants selected through online submissions and in-person auditions in New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. This year’s class included creators Jasontheween and PlaqueBoyMax, actress Skai Jackson, rapper DreamDoll, and Love Island star Jeremiah Brown.

The program featured immersive coursework, campus activities, and guidance from an all-star faculty that included Agent 00, Duke Dennis, T-Pain, Lizzo, Fanum, and Markell Washington. Students also participated in a fashion show, basketball game, and talent competition.

During the closing ceremony, Cenat presented awards including “Most Improved,” “Most Honourable,” and “MVP,” along with a $50,000 brand deal. He also announced that Streamer University 2027 will be held in Europe, expanding the program’s reach to creators around the world.