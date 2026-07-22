Exactly one year after the tragic passing of The Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, his widow, Tenisha Warner, has taken legal action against his mother, Pamela Warner. Filed in DeKalb County Superior Court in Georgia, the lawsuit seeks over $1.2 million from the Warner Family Trust, alleging unfulfilled commitments from a 2022 prenuptial agreement.

Breaking her silence on the painful legal battle, Tenisha shared that the decision came out of necessity as she navigates raising their young daughter as a single mother without financial support.

“For the last year, I have attempted to privately settle my beloved husband’s complicated estate and honor his last wishes,” Tenisha stated through her legal counsel. “Malcolm had every intention to provide for our daughter and me. I have been struggling to care for our daughter as a single mom and now as her sole provider. Legally, I had no choice but to take action to protect our rights.”

The Core of the $1.2 Million Claim

Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically passed away at age 54 on July 20, 2025, during an accidental drowning while on a family vacation in Costa Rica.

According to court filings, Tenisha and Malcolm signed a prenuptial agreement in May 2022 shortly before their wedding. The agreement outlined several financial obligations designed to ensure long-term stability for Tenisha and their daughter, including:

Life Insurance Policy: A requirement to purchase and maintain a $1 million term life insurance policy naming Tenisha as the sole beneficiary, which was allegedly never secured.

A requirement to purchase and maintain a term life insurance policy naming Tenisha as the sole beneficiary, which was allegedly never secured. Chief of Staff Salary: An agreed-upon $5,000 monthly salary for Tenisha’s work as his chief of staff and executive assistant during their marriage, totaling nearly $195,000 in unpaid compensation.

An agreed-upon for Tenisha’s work as his chief of staff and executive assistant during their marriage, totaling nearly $195,000 in unpaid compensation. Anniversary & Retirement Funds: Annual tax-free gifts of $16,000 on their anniversary and contributions to a Roth IRA account.

With interest and additional fees, Tenisha’s claims total $1,276,042.46.

Trust and Omitted Heir Claims

The legal dispute centers heavily on the Warner Family Trust, which was established by the late actor in 1996—years before his marriage to Tenisha or the birth of their daughter.

Pamela Warner, who served as Malcolm’s longtime talent manager, currently acts as the successor trustee overseeing the estate. Under the original 1996 terms, the trust’s assets were designated primarily for Pamela, alongside portions for Malcolm’s father and half-sister, leaving his widow and daughter without direct allocations.

Because the estate itself may lack sufficient liquid assets to fulfill the premarital agreement, Tenisha is petitioning the court to recognize her as a creditor of the estate and recognize their daughter as an omitted heir. The filing asks the court to freeze distributions from the trust until the claims are legally resolved.

Pamela Warner has not yet issued a public response to the lawsuit.