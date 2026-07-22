On the one-year anniversary of the death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, his widow, Dr. Tenisha Delilah Warner, and his mother, Pamela Warner, are now in a legal battle.

According to ABC News, Dr. Warner filed a lawsuit against his mother, stating she is owed over $1.2 million as a result of a premarital agreement. Of that $1.2 million is a $1 million life insurance policy that was not initiated by her husband.

Tenisha also states there was an agreement with her husband to pay her $16,000 every wedding anniversary, fund her Roth IRA through their marriage, and $8,500 a month for operating as her Chief of Staff.

“For the last year, I have attempted to privately settle my beloved husband’s complicated estate and honor his last wishes,” Tenisha Delilah Warner said in a statement. “Malcolm had every intention to provide for our nine-year-old daughter and me.”

She added, “He was close to finalizing a new estate plan to replace the stale plan created in 1996 when he was 26 years old, 20 years before we met and well before we gave birth to our beautiful daughter. Sadly, he was unable to do so before we lost him.

“I have been struggling to care for our daughter as a single mom and now as her sole provide. Legally, I had no choice but to take action to protect our rights before any potential statute of limitations expired. We thank you for your support, love, and understanding as we work through this painful process while honoring Malcolm’s life on the first anniversary of his death.”