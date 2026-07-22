Memphis Mother Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting Under Daughter’s Bed

A late-night discovery inside a Tennessee home has led to a fatal shooting and first-degree murder charges for a local mother.

Kendra Scott, 36, of Memphis, was arrested by local authorities after allegedly shooting and killing 20-year-old Rodderius Morton, whom she discovered hiding under her 13-year-old daughter’s bed during the early morning hours.

The Inciting Incident

According to law enforcement affidavits, officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding a shooting along the 3000 block of Travis Road around 1:50 a.m.

Upon arriving at the residence, officers found Morton lying unresponsive in the front yard with a single, fatal gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators revealed that Morton had been snuck into the residence through a back door earlier in the night by the 13-year-old resident. When Scott returned home unexpectedly from work, she knocked loudly on the front door, prompting the teenager to attempt to hide Morton under her bed.

Discovery and Fatal Confrontation

Upon entering the bedroom, Scott discovered Morton hiding beneath the mattress frame. The juvenile witness told police that she was frightened because her mother had previously warned her strictly against having male guests inside the house.

According to court filings, an argument ensued between Scott and Morton as he attempted to exit the home. Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot near the front porch area. Neighbors told officers they saw Scott outside shortly afterward holding a firearm.

When taken into custody by responding officers, Scott reportedly told investigators, “I did what I had to do.”

Charges and Legal Defense

Scott was detained at the scene and subsequently charged with First-Degree Murder and Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

As Scott made her preliminary court appearance, her defense legal team pushed back against the charges, describing the situation as an overwhelming, volatile moment for any parent confronting an unknown adult male inside their child’s bedroom late at night.

Defense attorneys noted that they are reviewing doorbell camera footage and awaiting full autopsy reports to determine if Tennessee’s self-defense and “Stand Your Ground” statutes apply to the case, emphasizing that Scott did not know Morton prior to the encounter.

Scott remains in custody as her legal team prepares for her next scheduled court date.