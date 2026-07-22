Boxing icon Mike Tyson has never shied away from reflecting on his turbulent upbringing, but the former undisputed heavyweight champion recently shared one of his most startling personal revelations yet.

Speaking openly about his childhood in Brooklyn during a candid interview, the 60-year-old sports legend revealed that his mother first gave him marijuana and alcohol when he was just 10 years old in an effort to manage his behavioral issues as a child.

Early Exposure in Brooklyn

Growing up in the tough neighborhoods of Brownsville, Brooklyn, during the 1970s, Tyson’s early environment was shaped by violence, instability, and hardship. Before finding solace and discipline inside the boxing gym under the guidance of legendary trainer Cus D’Amato, Tyson struggled with severe behavioral outbursts and frequent trouble at school.

Reflecting on his late mother, Lorna Smith Tyson, the former champion explained that her decision to give him substances wasn’t rooted in malice, but rather out of desperation to control his intense emotional swings.

“My mother used to give me liquor and weed to calm me down when I was 10 years old,” Tyson shared. “She didn’t know what else to do with me. I was wild, I was getting into fights, and she was trying anything to make me go to sleep or stay still.”

A Complex Relationship With His Roots

Lorna Tyson passed away from cancer in 1982 when Mike was just 16 years old—years before he would shock the sports world by becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history at age 20.

Over the years, Tyson has expressed a complex mix of grief and reflection regarding his mother’s death, admitting in past interviews that her passing forced him to become self-reliant, even as he mourned never being able to reconcile with her fully or share his massive professional success with her.

Overcoming Addiction and Finding Peace

The early introduction to mind-altering substances set the stage for a long, well-documented battle with substance abuse throughout the peak of his career and into his early retirement.

However, in recent years, Tyson has undergone a profound personal transformation. Having overcome severe addiction, the boxing Hall-of-Famer has successfully pivoted into entrepreneurship—most notably through his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0—and frequently uses his platform to discuss mental health, trauma recovery, and personal accountability.

By speaking candidly about his past, Tyson continues to pull back the curtain on the childhood trauma that shaped his fierce ring persona, offering fans a deeper look into the man behind the global icon.