2K has officially unveiled the cover athletes for NBA 2K27, with Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark, and Derrick Rose leading the latest installment of the basketball video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, the NBA’s first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, appears on the Standard Edition. Indiana Fever standout Caitlin Clark headlines the Deluxe Edition, becoming the first WNBA player to receive her own global NBA 2K cover. Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose is featured on the limited-time Ultra Edition.

“When you’re truly obsessed with basketball, the game doesn’t stop when you leave the arena. NBA 2K is the court that never locks up, it’s always open whether you’re in Paris or San Antonio. It’s how you study the game, sharpen your IQ, and live basketball 24/7,” said Standard Edition cover athlete Victor Wembanyama. “To be the face of a game that fuels that hunger for hoops and whose covers immortalize the all-time greats, that’s a dream come true for me.”

“Being on the cover of NBA 2K27 is special because this game reaches fans all over the world,” said Deluxe Edition cover athlete Caitlin Clark. “To be the first WNBA player on her own global cover means women’s basketball gets to show up on that stage too, and I am proud to be part of that.”

“It’s crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27,” said Ultra Edition cover athlete Derrick Rose. “During my journey there have been coaches who believed in me, teammates who made me better, and fans who showed up louder than I ever expected. So, this is a chance to inspire young athletes to stay obsessed with the game. To show them that when you put in the countless hours of hard work, it rewards you.”

NBA 2K27 launches worldwide on September 4 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2. Players who purchase the Deluxe or Ultra Edition will receive Early Access beginning August 28 at 9:00 a.m. PDT. Preorders are available now, while the official gameplay trailer is scheduled to debut on July 28.

The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Deluxe Edition at $99.99, and the Ultra Edition at $149.99 for a limited time through September 6.