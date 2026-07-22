Kevin Hart, Teyana Taylor Attend Netflix’s ’72 HOURS’ New York Premiere

Netflix rolled out the red carpet for the New York special screening of 72 HOURS on Monday, July 20, at the Paris Theater.

The event welcomed stars Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Teyana Taylor, Mike Epps, Michael Mando, Anna Garcia, and Elysée Sanvillé, along with director Tim Story and producers John Davis, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Will Packer, and Jon Hurwitz. Writers Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, as well as executive producers Jeremy Stein, Kayla Stamps, Vicky Mara Story, and Ross Fanger, also attended the screening and after-party.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: (L-R) Kyra Robinson and Mike Epps attend Netflix’s “72 Hours” New York Special Screening afterparty at Nebula on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images For Netflix) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: (L-R) Ross Fanger, Matt Mider, Kevin Burrows, Mike Epps, Jeremy Stein, Alvie Hurtado, William Packer, Kayla Stamps, Ted Sarandos, Michael Mando, John Davis, Kam Patterson, Tim Story, Kevin Hart, Peter Fried, Bela Bajaria, Marcello Hernandez, Teyana Taylor, Jason Young, Vicky Mara Story, Ben Marshall, Dan Lin, Jerome Hill and Luke Kelly-Clyne attend the Netflix’s “72 Hours” New York Special Screening at the Paris Theater on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: (L-R) Kevin Hart and Ben Marshall attend the Netflix’s “72 Hours” New York Special Screening at the Paris Theater on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: (L-R) Michael Mando, Mike Epps, Marcello Hernandez, Kevin Hart, Teyana Taylor, Kam Patterson, Tim Story and Ben Marshall attend the Netflix’s “72 Hours” New York Special Screening at the Paris Theater on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images For Netflix) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: (L-R) Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernandez and Tim Story attend the Netflix’s “72 Hours” New York Special Screening at the Paris Theater on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Teyana Taylor attends the Netflix’s “72 Hours” New York Special Screening at the Paris Theater on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images For Netflix) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: (L-R) Teyana Taylor and Kevin Hart attend the Netflix’s “72 Hours” New York Special Screening at the Paris Theater on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: (L-R) Marcello Hernandez, Kevin Hart, Kam Patterson and Ben Marshall attend the Netflix’s “72 Hours” New York Special Screening at the Paris Theater on July 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Special guests including Kal Penn, Ralph Macchio, John Higgins, and Will “Spank” Horton joined the celebration.

72 HOURS follows a 40-year-old executive who tries to save his struggling career after accidentally joining a group text that leads him to a wild three-day bachelor party with a crew of twenty-somethings. The comedy stars Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Kevin Dunn, Zach Cherry, Teyana Taylor, and Andy Garcia.