Kevin Hart, Teyana Taylor Attend Netflix’s ’72 HOURS’ New York Premiere

Netflix rolled out the red carpet for the New York special screening of 72 HOURS on Monday, July 20, at the Paris Theater.
The event welcomed stars Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Teyana Taylor, Mike Epps, Michael Mando, Anna Garcia, and Elysée Sanvillé, along with director Tim Story and producers John Davis, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Will Packer, and Jon Hurwitz. Writers Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, as well as executive producers Jeremy Stein, Kayla Stamps, Vicky Mara Story, and Ross Fanger, also attended the screening and after-party.
Special guests including Kal Penn, Ralph Macchio, John Higgins, and Will “Spank” Horton joined the celebration.
72 HOURS follows a 40-year-old executive who tries to save his struggling career after accidentally joining a group text that leads him to a wild three-day bachelor party with a crew of twenty-somethings. The comedy stars Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Kevin Dunn, Zach Cherry, Teyana Taylor, and Andy Garcia.