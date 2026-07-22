Nike has introduced the new Air Jordan Retro 3 “Laser,” a release inspired by the idea that greatness is built through countless details. The sneaker features laser-etched illustrations across the upper, creating a visual narrative that reflects the interests, achievements, and cultural moments that have defined Michael Jordan’s journey.
Each graphic pays tribute to the influences that helped shape Jordan into a global icon, offering wearers new details to discover with every look. The design combines premium tumbled leather with low-pile suede, providing a refined backdrop for the intricate artwork.
While showcasing a fresh artistic approach, the Air Jordan 3 “Laser” retains the timeless design, comfort, and heritage that have made the silhouette one of the most celebrated sneakers in the Jordan Brand lineup.