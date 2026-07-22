Nippa and Blxst Bridge Tottenham and South Central on “Homegrown”

Titled “Homegrown,” the new collaborative single from North London R&B singer Nippa and West Coast powerhouse Blxst relies on a warm, hazy production that allows both artists to trade verses with the effortless ease of two old friends sitting on the same stoop one lazy afternoon.

After building a massive underground following with his critically acclaimed projects “INDUSTREETS” and “Hope She Hears This,” “Homegrown” marks Nippa’s first official release written and recorded as his career expands deep into the U.S. market.

Yet, even as he steps into the international spotlight, the track is structurally anchored in the very place that raised him. In fact, “Homegrown” has already been tapped as the official soundtrack for Tottenham Hotspur’s 2026/27 kit launch, which one can only imagine is a massive full-circle moment for a kid who grew up just down the road from the stadium.

The visual seamlessly bridges the worlds Nippa and Blxst call home, moving between the streets of North London and the sun-soaked corners of South Central Los Angeles.

At its core, “Homegrown” is about the surreal friction of making it out, capturing a disorienting transition from the survival grind of the block to the quiet luxury of global success. It is about carrying the weight of your roots five thousand miles away, where sitting in the back of a Maybach in Los Angeles still feels completely inseparable from the dark times and broken-down doors of North London and South Central. By trading verses about the literal hunger that fueled them and the day ones who protected them, Nippa and Blxst turn what could have been a standard luxury track into a defiant pact of loyalty. This is not just a mindless victory lap but a heavy, soulful dedication to the families who kept them grounded and the communities they refuse to leave behind.

“Homegrown” provides a spacious, slow-burn canvas for the two voices to paint over. The track skips the heavy-handed trap beats of Nippa’s earlier work to make room for lush, layered background vocals and a buttery bassline. Blxst’s signature melodic rap style fits perfectly into this pocket, matching Nippa’s smooth, distinctly British delivery bar-for-bar.

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