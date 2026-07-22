Authorities in South Florida have released newly obtained body camera footage showing the arrest of Jammiah Broomfield, a rapper and the mother of one of Kodak Black’s children, following her arrest on multiple felony charges earlier this year.

The footage, released this week and first reported by NBC 6 Miami, captures detectives pursuing Broomfield on foot before taking her into custody in Fort Lauderdale. After being handcuffed, Broomfield can be heard pleading with officers, expressing concern that another arrest would jeopardize her chances of being released from jail.

“If I go to jail with a new charge, I’m not getting out,” Broomfield tells officers in the video.

According to investigators, the arrest was tied to an incident that began on April 2, when detectives allegedly attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Tesla driven by Broomfield. Police say she refused to stop, accelerated away from officers, drove recklessly through the area, and eventually abandoned the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Detectives later located and arrested her, with that encounter now documented in the newly released bodycam footage.

Authorities allege they recovered approximately 29.5 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine from inside the Tesla, along with $1,010 in cash. According to the arrest report, Broomfield allegedly told detectives she had picked up the narcotics on behalf of her boyfriend.

She now faces charges including methamphetamine trafficking, resisting an officer without violence, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Broomfield, who has pursued a music career while also being known publicly through her relationship with Kodak Black, has not issued a public statement regarding the release of the footage. Her attorney had also not commented on the case as of publication.

The criminal case remains pending, and the allegations against Broomfield have not yet been tested in court.