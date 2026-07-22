NBA champion Jaylen Brown spent part of his offseason doing something few would have expected—stepping into the batter’s box at one of the Dominican Republic’s most respected baseball development programs.

The Philadelphia 76ers star recently visited La Javilla Academy in Santo Domingo, where he took batting practice and shared the field with some of the country’s top young baseball prospects. Video of Brown swinging the bat and interacting with players quickly made the rounds on social media, drawing reactions from both basketball and baseball fans.

For Brown, the visit was more than a viral offseason moment. La Javilla is widely regarded as one of the Dominican Republic’s premier baseball institutions, producing professional talent since its founding in 1958. The academy has helped develop hundreds of players who have gone on to sign professional contracts, making it one of the most respected pipelines to Major League Baseball.

Jaylen Brown isn’t letting a trade stop his summer side quests.



He’s now playing a little baseball in the Dominican Republic 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/pCimNuxw9j — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) July 22, 2026

Known more for his athleticism on the basketball court than his baseball swing, Brown looked right at home taking hacks in the batting cage while embracing the country’s deep-rooted baseball culture. The six-foot-six wing showcased the same competitive spirit that has made him one of the NBA’s elite two-way players, even if his future still belongs on the hardwood.

The Dominican Republic has long been recognized as one of baseball’s greatest talent factories, producing Hall of Famers and All-Stars while academies like La Javilla continue to shape the next generation of professional players through elite instruction and year-round competition.

Brown’s visit also highlighted the growing crossover between basketball and baseball. While NBA stars frequently spend their summers in gyms preparing for the upcoming season, Brown chose to immerse himself in another sport, gaining firsthand exposure to the development process that has produced countless Major League standouts.

A five-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection, 2024 NBA champion and Finals MVP, Brown has never hidden his appreciation for learning beyond basketball. Whether discussing education, business, social issues or now spending time at one of the Caribbean’s premier baseball academies, he’s consistently shown a willingness to explore new experiences during the offseason.

His baseball career may never extend beyond this Dominican workout, but for one afternoon in Santo Domingo, Jaylen Brown traded jump shots for line drives—and reminded everyone that elite athletes are always looking for their next challenge.