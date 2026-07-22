Jazz Chisholm Jr. has never lacked confidence. Even during the roughest stretch of his 2026 season, the Yankees’ second baseman has never shied away from accountability.

Just days after candidly admitting, “I’ve sucked all season. The numbers speak for themselves,” Chisholm answered in the best way possible; with his bat.

In Monday night’s 8-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chisholm reminded everyone why the Yankees coveted him in the first place. Batting fifth, the two-time All-Star launched a pair of home runs, drove in five runs, and accounted for more than half of New York’s offense in a game the club desperately needed. His three-run blast in the first inning and go-ahead two-run homer in the third sparked an offense that had struggled to score consistently without Aaron Judge in the lineup.

Yet when Aaron Boone penciled in his lineup for the following game, Chisholm wasn’t rewarded with a promotion. Instead, he slid down one spot to sixth.

On the surface, moving from fifth to sixth doesn’t appear significant. But it raises a larger question: What exactly are the Yankees trying to accomplish with Jazz Chisholm Jr.?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. leaves the yard again!



The @Yankees are back in front 😤 pic.twitter.com/gWMTzTh7vT — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2026

The numbers paint the picture of a player whose impact extends beyond his batting average.

Despite hitting .228 through 95 games, Chisholm entered the series with 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and 51 runs scored. Among American League second basemen, only Brandon Lowe (21) and Ketel Marte (18) had hit more home runs, putting Chisholm third at the position despite missing time and enduring an inconsistent first half.

Even more telling is New York’s record when he leaves the yard.

According to Yankees statistician Katie Sharp, the Bombers are 14-1 this season when Chisholm homers; the second-best winning percentage tied to any individual player in baseball with a minimum of 10 home-run games. That’s hardly a coincidence. When Chisholm is producing offensively, the Yankees typically are too.

It’s one reason the organization continues to believe his best baseball is still ahead of him.

Within the Yankees’ front office, Chisholm is viewed as more than a short-term piece. His athleticism, left-handed power, defensive versatility and game-changing speed have drawn internal comparisons to the type of impact Robinson Canó once had in the Bronx—not necessarily stylistically, but as a dynamic middle infielder capable of anchoring the lineup for years.

That long-term outlook is also why his name hasn’t surfaced in serious trade discussions ahead of the deadline.

Instead of shopping Chisholm, New York appears committed to building around him.

Boone has routinely shuffled the lineup throughout the season in search of the right offensive balance, particularly with Judge sidelined and several regulars either injured or underperforming. Monday’s adjustment may have been less about punishing Chisholm and more about creating matchup opportunities and lengthening the lineup.

Still, it’s fair to question whether one of the Yankees’ most explosive offensive players is best utilized lower in the order.

When Chisholm gets hot, he changes games. He impacts contests with power, speed, defensive range and an infectious energy that can ignite an entire clubhouse. Monday’s breakout wasn’t simply another two-homer game—it was a reminder of the player the Yankees believe they’re getting on a nightly basis.

With New York trying to chase down the division lead and awaiting Aaron Judge’s return, the Yankees don’t need Jazz Chisholm Jr. to be perfect.

They just need him to be Jazz.