Taco Bell is taking a value-first approach as it works to restore customer confidence during one of the largest foodborne illness outbreaks in recent years.

JUST IN: Taco Bell unveils $1 lettuce-free Enchiritos & nacho fries to rebuild customer trust after the cyclospora outbreak. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 22, 2026

Beginning today, the chain is rolling out $1 Enchiritos made without lettuce alongside the return of Nacho Fries, a move that comes as federal health officials continue investigating a widespread cyclospora outbreak linked to contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce. The promotion gives customers a way to order some menu favorites without the ingredient at the center of the ongoing investigation.

The outbreak has spread across dozens of states, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 4,173 laboratory-confirmed infections since May 1 and thousands more suspected cases still under review. The illnesses have been concentrated most heavily in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia, though confirmed cases now stretch across much of the country. Hundreds of people have required hospitalization, but no deaths have been reported.

The FDA doubled down Monday on its identification of Taylor Farms as the source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak, saying its traceback investigation continues to “converge on shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms locations in central Mexico.”



The company said it is committed… pic.twitter.com/w9rfUMOqCg — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 21, 2026

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes a gastrointestinal illness often marked by severe stomach cramps, persistent diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, and loss of appetite. Federal investigators have traced the outbreak primarily to shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico, with epidemiological evidence continuing to support the connection even after one border sample was later determined to be a false positive during laboratory testing.

The investigation has triggered sweeping recalls throughout the food industry. Walmart removed several Marketside bagged lettuce products from shelves, commercial food distributors pulled affected inventory, and Taylor Fresh Foods halted sourcing iceberg lettuce from central Mexico for the rest of the growing season while completing a voluntary recall.

Taco Bell was among the first major restaurant chains to come under scrutiny after investigators identified a cluster of illnesses among customers who had eaten at locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. On July 17, the company removed the implicated lettuce from its nationwide supply chain.

Online, the outbreak has sparked a mix of anxiety and humor. Some customers joked about desperately missing Taco Bell’s crunchy tacos, while others admitted they would still take their chances with lettuce despite repeated public health warnings. Many more welcomed the chain’s lettuce-free promotion as an easy way to enjoy familiar menu items without worrying about the ingredient dominating national headlines.

For Taco Bell, the timing of the $1 offer is more than a value play. It represents an effort to reassure customers that steps have been taken while health officials continue tracking the outbreak and monitoring new cases.

As investigators work to determine whether additional products or suppliers are connected to the illnesses, consumers are still being urged to avoid recalled lettuce products and follow all food safety guidance. Until the outbreak is fully contained, shredded iceberg lettuce remains one of the most closely watched ingredients in the country, and restaurants across the industry are adjusting accordingly.