Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens has pledged a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells. National civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Owens’ contribution, which raises the total reward to $125,000.

Owens joins Rev. Al Sharpton and Tyler Perry, who previously each pledged $50,000 toward the effort. Supporters hope the increased reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist investigators. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call 888-991-1772.

Nolan Wells was an 18-year-old college football player who was found dead after a boat outing with friends for the Fourth of July. Wells, a Black male, left with three white friends but did not return with them. The friends state he remained on an island with a girl he met. He was found face down in the water off the shore of Horn Island.

Attorney Ben Crump released the following statement:

“We are deeply grateful to Terrell Owens, Rev. Al Sharpton, and Tyler Perry for standing with Nolan Wells’ family in their pursuit of truth and justice. Their generosity and unwavering support send a powerful message that this tragedy will not be swept under the rug and that we will not stop until the truth is uncovered and justice is served.



“Someone knows what happened to Nolan on Horn Island. We urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward. This reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction because Nolan’s family deserves the truth, and those responsible must be held accountable.



“If you have information that can help, please do the right thing. Call the Ben Crump Law call center at 888-991-1772. Your decision to come forward could be the key to delivering justice for Nolan and bringing a measure of peace to a family that has suffered an unimaginable loss.”



