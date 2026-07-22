Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens has pledged a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells. National civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Owens’ contribution, which raises the total reward to $125,000.
Owens joins Rev. Al Sharpton and Tyler Perry, who previously each pledged $50,000 toward the effort. Supporters hope the increased reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist investigators. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call 888-991-1772.
Nolan Wells was an 18-year-old college football player who was found dead after a boat outing with friends for the Fourth of July. Wells, a Black male, left with three white friends but did not return with them. The friends state he remained on an island with a girl he met. He was found face down in the water off the shore of Horn Island.
Attorney Ben Crump released the following statement: