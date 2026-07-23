Nearly a year after influencer Ariela Mejia-Polanco was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking in Westchester County, New York, authorities say they’ve made a major breakthrough.

Federal and local law enforcement officials have announced the arrests of 11 alleged members of the Bad Boy 7 street gang in connection with a violent crime spree that includes the August 17, 2025, killing of Mejia-Polanco.

The social media influencer, who appeared in a 2023 music video for 6ix9ine, was driving her Mercedes-Benz on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon when she was shot and killed during what investigators now say was a botched carjacking. Her death sent shockwaves through social media, prompting tributes from both 6ix9ine and Cardi B.

For months, speculation surrounded the motive behind the killing, with some believing Mejia-Polanco may have been deliberately targeted. Prosecutors now say that wasn’t the case, alleging she was simply the tragic victim of a random act of violence.

According to investigators, the suspects are believed to be members of Bad Boy 7, a subset of the Trinitarios gang that operates primarily in the Bronx and parts of northern New Jersey. The defendants, all reportedly in their 20s and 30s, have been charged in a sweeping federal indictment that includes racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder, armed robberies, assaults, carjackings, drug trafficking, and wire fraud.

If convicted on the most serious counts, several of the defendants could face decades in federal prison or potentially life sentences.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace described Mejia-Polanco as an innocent victim caught in a wave of gang violence.

“She was an innocent young woman unknown to any of these gang members who had the misfortune of crossing their paths by pure happenstance,” Cacace said following the announcement of the arrests.

While prosecutors believe the arrests dismantled a significant portion of the alleged criminal enterprise, the case is still in its early stages. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court, and investigators continue to build what is expected to be a lengthy federal prosecution.

TheSource.com will continue to follow the case as additional details emerge.