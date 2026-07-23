Marvel Studios’ first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday generated 503 million views within its first 24 hours, making it the second-biggest movie trailer launch of all time. The only trailer to record a larger debut is Sony’s upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which reached 719 million views.

The milestone also makes Avengers: Doomsday Disney’s most-viewed trailer in history, surpassing the Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl teaser, which earned 365 million views, including its broadcast audience.

The official trailer debuted on July 20, following four teaser trailers released last December, ahead of Marvel Studios’ expected presence at Comic-Con.

The film brings together the Avengers, the X-Men, and other major MCU characters as they face Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. in his return to Marvel. The trailer also teases the return of Captain America, Steve Rogers.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday serves as the culmination of the MCU’s multiverse storyline that began after Avengers: Endgame. The film arrives in theaters on Dec. 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to follow one year later.