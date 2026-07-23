The Bronx man accused of crashing his vehicle into the gate of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s East Hampton property has pleaded not guilty, according to ABC News.

Keith Jonathan Webster was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with the incident, which allegedly took place last Wednesday. The plea marks the latest development in the case involving the couple’s East Hampton residence.

TMZ reports the 63-year-old man drove his car through the front gate of the home, causing “significant damage.”

Was it a deranged fan or hater? Doesn’t seem to be. Responding Detective Jennifer Dunn told Page Six the driver didn’t have a criminal history and also “seemed confused at the scene and after the arrest.”

Another report states the man was previously looking for a woman at a nearby home earlier in the day. Accident or not, he caught some charges: “felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.”