Report: Lakers Intend to Keep Bronny James Despite LeBron Rumors

Bronny James will be a Los Angeles Laker despite many on the Internet believing he will be tied to wherever his father plays next.

As the King James era is over, the Lake Show appears to have faith in Bronny James. That was originally indicated by the team going in on guaranteeing his $2.3 million contract.

Furthermore, California Post reporter Khobi Price added, “it would take something real” in order for the Lakers to trade Bronny.

“If LeBron chooses X team, what if X team is willing to send the Lakers, I don’t know, a second round pick for Bronny James? That automatically puts Bronny James as the most likely player,” Price said. “Now, what I want to make clear is that the Lakers are more than happy to keep Bronny James.

“They’ve drafted him in the second round two years ago. They developed him. They’re a fan of him. He has a lot of people who like him within the building. So it’s not going to be one of the situations where, oh yeah, they’re just going to send Bronny to wherever LeBron goes. Like it would take something real for the Lakers to want to trade him.”