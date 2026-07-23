Drake keeps adding chapters to one of hip-hop’s most decorated runs. His latest project, ICEMAN, has officially become the longest-running No. 1 hip-hop album in Apple Music history, reaching an unprecedented 46 days atop the platform’s chart and pushing past his own previous benchmark.

Drake’s 'ICEMAN' has now spent more days at #1 on U.S. Apple Music than any other hip-hop album, totaling 46 days 🏆



It surpasses the previous record held by Drake’s own 'Certified Lover Boy' and 'For All The Dogs', both of which spent 44 days at the top. pic.twitter.com/Lup20VA0dg — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 23, 2026

The milestone extends the Toronto superstar’s streak of rewriting streaming history. Before ICEMAN, Drake’s longest Apple Music reign belonged to Certified Lover Boy and For All the Dogs, which each spent 44 days at No. 1. Now, ICEMAN stands alone.

The record-breaking run began after Drake surprised fans on May 15 with an ambitious triple release, dropping ICEMANalongside Habibti and Maid of Honour. Even with three projects arriving simultaneously, ICEMAN quickly separated itself from the pack, opening at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after moving an impressive 463,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

The momentum never cooled. Over the past several weeks, the album has continued to dominate streaming while climbing past competing releases, including Olivia Rodrigo’s latest project, to reclaim the top spot. Records like “Janice STFU” and “Shabang” have become key drivers of the album’s staying power, helping generate 9.2 million Spotify streams on July 22 alone.

The achievement sparked another wave of conversation across social media, where fans revisited early reactions to the release. One supporter joked about critics who insisted the album “came and went,” while others admitted they were surprised they had not heard more of its songs despite the numbers continuing to pile up.

Whether fueled by loyal fans, repeat listeners, or simple curiosity, ICEMAN continues to prove that commercial longevity has become one of Drake’s defining strengths. In an era where albums often burn bright before fading within days, his latest release has remained planted at the top of the conversation and the charts.

With another streaming record now attached to his name, Drake has once again raised the bar for what sustained success looks like in hip-hop. As ICEMAN keeps extending its historic run, the question is no longer whether the album has staying power. It’s how much further it can push the record before someone else gets a chance to challenge it.