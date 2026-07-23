Future has once again rewritten chart history. With the debut of his latest project, The Real Me, atop the Billboard 200, the Atlanta hip-hop icon has officially secured his 12th No. 1 album on the prestigious ranking.

The chart-topping debut officially pushes Future past legendary music titans Eminem and Bruce Springsteen, moving him into sole possession of the fifth-most No. 1 albums in Billboard 200 history.

Climbing the All-Time Leaderboard

Prior to this week, Future was tied with Eminem and Bruce Springsteen, who both hold 11 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. By landing his 12th champion, Future solidifies his status as one of the most commercially dominant and consistent album-sellers of the modern streaming era.

The current top tier of artists with the most No. 1 albums in Billboard chart history includes:

The Beatles: 19

19 Jay-Z: 14

14 Taylor Swift: 14

14 Drake: 13

13 Future: 12

A Decade of Chart Supremacy

Future’s rise to the upper echelon of Billboard history reflects an astonishing run of consistency. Since securing his first No. 1 album with DS2 in 2015, the rapper and singer has maintained a prolific release schedule, frequently dropping solo LPs, collaborative mixtapes, and surprise projects that instantly capture the cultural conversation and dominate streaming platforms.

The Real Me marks another major victory for the Atlanta native, adding to a legacy that continues to reshape the landscape of modern hip-hop and commercial music standards.