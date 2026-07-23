JZH and Malya Capture World Cup Fever and Y2K Pop Nostalgia on New Single “Take It Slow”

The Manchester artist’s latest release blends football culture, flirtatious storytelling and the unmistakable influence of the late-2000s pop-rap era.

Rising UK artist JZH returns with “Take It Slow,” a feel-good pop-rap collaboration featuring Sydney-based Australian artist Malya that taps into the infectious energy of late-2000s chart music while delivering a distinctly modern perspective.

Built around glossy production, conversational songwriting and a hook designed for repeat listens, “Take It Slow” draws inspiration from the crossover magic that defined the era of Nelly Furtado and Timbaland.

At the centre of the track is one of its most memorable lyrics: “Me and Joe got the shinpads on.” More than a football reference, the line acts as a metaphor for getting ready for a night out—prepared, confident and stepping into the action. It’s a lyric that bridges the worlds of nightlife and football culture, giving the song a unique identity at a time when the game’s influence extends far beyond the pitch.

With major international tournaments continuing to shape global culture, “Take It Slow” embraces the celebratory spirit associated with football’s biggest moments. The track’s playful confidence and communal energy evoke the feeling of a World Cup summer, where music, fashion and sport collide.

Lyrically, the song explores the familiar tension between patience and attraction. JZH plays the role of someone determined not to rush into anything, while Malya’s standout guest appearance pushes back against that restraint. Their chemistry creates a natural dialogue throughout the record, transforming a simple romantic encounter into a compelling back-and-forth.

The collaboration also brings together two artists from opposite sides of the world. While JZH represents Manchester’s growing independent music scene, Malya brings her own perspective as an Australian artist based in Sydney, adding an international dynamic that complements the song’s universal themes and global appeal.

Speaking on the release, JZH explains:

“The idea behind ‘Take It Slow’ was creating something that felt nostalgic without sounding dated. The late 2000s had a certain confidence and fun to it, and we wanted to bring that feeling back. The shinpads line came from the idea that getting ready to go out can feel like preparing for a big match—you put yourself together, step out with your mates and see where the night takes you.”

Combining playful lyricism, undeniable hooks and a subtle football-inspired narrative, “Take It Slow” showcases JZH’s ability to blend cultural references with commercial songwriting. Alongside Malya’s charismatic feature, the single marks another step forward for an artist continuing to carve out his own lane between pop, rap and contemporary UK music.

“Take It Slow” by JZH featuring Malya is available 11th July on all major streaming platforms.

About JZH

JZH is a South Asian Manchester-based recording artist known for blending melodic rap, R&B, pop sensibilities and sharp cultural references into records that balance nostalgia with a contemporary edge. His music draws influence from both sides of the Atlantic, creating songs that feel familiar while offering a fresh perspective for a new generation of listeners.

About Malya

Malya is a Sydney-based Australian artist whose music combines contemporary pop influences with expressive songwriting and distinctive vocal delivery. Emerging as a versatile talent, she continues to build an international audience through collaborations that showcase her ability to bring personality, charisma and emotional depth to modern pop records.

For media enquiries, interviews, or collaborations, contact jzhenquiries@gmail.com.



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