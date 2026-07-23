The Kansas City Chiefs have unveiled the first concept renderings for their new $3 billion enclosed stadium, which is scheduled to open in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2031.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said the project is designed to elevate the gameday experience while honoring the franchise’s legacy. The venue will seat approximately 70,000 fans, feature more than 20,000 parking spaces, and include a fully enclosed roof constructed with translucent ETFE panels. Hunt also emphasized that the stadium will preserve the club’s renowned tailgating tradition and be engineered to maximize crowd noise.

The Chiefs announced Kansas City-based MANICA as the project’s lead design architect, with HNTB serving as architect of record. CAA ICON is acting as the owner’s representative.

The design incorporates several Arrowhead Stadium traditions, including a seating bowl inspired by the iconic venue, a Drum Deck for pregame and in-game ceremonies, and the Chiefs Ring of Honor displayed above the bowl. Outside, fans will find a larger Chiefs Hall of Honor, an expanded team store, the Lamar Hunt statue, and a mixed-use entertainment district.

According to the club, the project is expected to generate $8.2 billion in economic impact during construction and support 36,500 full-time equivalent job-years. Once completed, the stadium and surrounding developments are projected to support 8,500 jobs annually while contributing $1.5 billion in economic impact each year.