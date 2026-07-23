Independent hip-hop artist Outlaw MuddBaby is continuing his steady rise with the release of his latest single, “Habits,” arriving on all major streaming platforms on July 31. Known for authentic storytelling and a Southern-inspired sound, the Mississippi native expands his musical range with a track that combines melodic R&B influences, polished production, and introspective lyricism.

Following the success of previous releases, “Habits” showcases another chapter in Outlaw MuddBaby’s artistic evolution while staying true to the honesty and emotion that have become central to his music.

“Habits” Delivers a Smooth Summer Soundtrack

Built around an infectious groove and clean production, “Habits” immediately establishes a relaxed atmosphere that complements Outlaw MuddBaby’s confident delivery.

The single blends modern hip-hop rhythms with smooth R&B melodies, creating a sound that feels equally suited for late-night drives, weekend gatherings, or summer playlists.

Rather than relying solely on catchy production, the record places equal emphasis on storytelling. Outlaw MuddBaby delivers reflective lyrics that explore personal experiences and everyday emotions, giving listeners a song that feels both genuine and relatable.

Subtle female vocal ad-libs add another layer to the production, enhancing the song’s melodic character while helping create a memorable listening experience.

The result is a polished single that balances laid-back vibes with meaningful lyricism.

Building Momentum After “Take A Shot”

The release of “Habits” follows the growing success of Outlaw MuddBaby’s previous single, “Take A Shot,” which remained in radio and nightclub rotation for more than seven months.

That momentum has continued to introduce his music to wider audiences while reinforcing his reputation as one of Mississippi’s emerging independent hip-hop artists.

With each release, Outlaw MuddBaby demonstrates a willingness to explore new sounds without losing the authenticity that defines his style.

A Mississippi Artist Creating His Own Lane

Raised in a small town in Mississippi, Outlaw MuddBaby, whose given name is Antwuan, discovered his passion for music at an early age.

Influenced by Southern hip-hop pioneers such as 8Ball & MJG and the legendary Tupac Shakur, he has developed a style that blends traditional Southern rap with contemporary production and emotionally driven songwriting.

His music combines lyrical honesty with real-life experiences, allowing listeners to connect with stories that reflect both personal growth and everyday struggles.

Songs including “Way Up” and “Rodeo Off” have helped establish his growing catalog while highlighting his versatility as both a songwriter and performer.

As a new generation of Southern artists continues shaping hip-hop, Outlaw MuddBaby is building his own identity through consistency, originality, and authentic storytelling.

Bringing High-Energy Performances to Every Stage

Beyond the studio, Outlaw MuddBaby has earned recognition for his engaging live performances.

Having toured extensively throughout Mississippi while expanding into markets such as Houston, Texas, he continues to grow his audience through energetic shows that combine polished performance with genuine audience connection.

His performances reflect the same authenticity found in his recordings, balancing freestyle ability, lyrical precision, and stage presence that resonates with fans.

Rather than following trends, Outlaw MuddBaby remains committed to creating music that reflects his experiences while connecting with listeners through honesty and emotion.

Continuing His Rise as an Independent Artist

As independent artists increasingly build successful careers through streaming platforms and direct fan engagement, Outlaw MuddBaby continues to establish himself as an artist to watch.

With “Habits,” he demonstrates both musical growth and artistic versatility, offering a single that blends memorable melodies, thoughtful songwriting, and polished production into a track designed for repeat listening.

As anticipation builds for its July 31 release, “Habits” further strengthens Outlaw MuddBaby’s growing catalog and signals another important step in his evolution as one of the South’s promising independent voices.

Listeners can pre-save “Habits” here: http://Music.tunelink.to/zcabl

To stay updated on future releases and performances, follow Outlaw MuddBaby on Instagram and Facebook.