Ready for the Snoop Dogg biopic? The Doggfather has revealed that a biopic on his life, Snoop, will arrive in theaters next summer.

The film currently has a release date of Aug 6, 2007, and is rated R. Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss will star.

According to Variety, the film is described as the “definitive biopic of the artist, mogul and icon of gangsta rap.” The film will be led by Hustle & Flow director Craig Brewer.

As for the film’s plot, it’s still under wraps. Variety notes it could either be a “wide-ranging” look at his career or a period piece.

“Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture,” Donna Langley said when the project was announced. “We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”