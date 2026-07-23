Travis Scott Says Stadium Shows Are Inspiring His Next Album

Travis Scott is going for a straight stadium sound on his next album. Speaking in an interview with Variety, Scott revealed he is creating his next album based on how it will sound in a stadium.

“I need to double down on trying to make something that can reach the person that’s all the way back in the bowl, so how do I reach them like the person that’s right next to me?” Scott said. “That’s what I’m on—trying to elevate the show to a more theater aspect.”

He also revealed his desire to create immersive live experiences, noting that Utopia “was supposed to be a play.”

“I want to try to bring back true experiences before they try to take them all down and make everything digital,” he added.