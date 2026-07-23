Victoria Monét Announces Frequency of Love and Releases "Reach Out"

Three-time GRAMMY-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Victoria Monét has released her new single, “Reach Out,” while announcing that her upcoming album, Frequency of Love, will arrive on October 2 via Lovett Music/RCA Records.

Produced by frequent collaborators Kaytranada and D’Mile, “Reach Out” is accompanied by a performance-driven visual choreographed by Sean Bankhead, showcasing Monét’s talents as both a singer and dancer. The R&B anthem blends infectious harmonies with bold feminine confidence, delivering a direct message to a love interest.

The release continues Monét’s latest musical era following the earlier single “Let Me.” In June, “Let Me” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. The album announcement also follows Monét’s run as a supporting act on Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour across Europe and the United Kingdom this summer.

Frequency of Love follows 2024’s JAGUAR II: Deluxe, which was released after her GRAMMY Award-winning album JAGUAR II. With a series of major milestones already achieved in 2026, Monét is preparing for the next chapter of her career with the release of her new album this fall.